Arizona comes out on top in US News high school rankings

PHOENIX — For the second year in a row, an Arizona high school has been ranked the best in the nation by U.S. News & World Report. It’s not the same school this time around, however.

The magazine released its 2025-2026 Best High Schools Rankings on Tuesday, placing Basis Tucson North at the top of the heap, in the spot occupied by Basis Peoria last year.

The second-highest Arizona school on this year’s list was Basis Phoenix, which came in at No. 17 nationally. In fact, all of Arizona’s highest-ranking schools — and all but one among the nation’s top 100 — were part of the Basis charter school system. Those were No. 28 Chandler, No. 37 Flagstaff, No. 45 Oro Valley, No. 51 Mesa, No. 58 Scottsdale, No. 66 Peoria, No. 68 Ahwatukee and No. 81 Prescott.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.