Hundreds protest ICE, Trump administration in Tempe

TEMPE, AZ — Protests against Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and the Trump administration took place across the country Saturday, including here in Arizona, where one of the largest demonstrations unfolded in Tempe.

Hundreds of people gathered on a pedestrian bridge over U.S. 60, waving signs and drawing honks of support from drivers below. Protesters said they were demonstrating in response to the recent shooting in Minneapolis that killed Renee Good, as well as concerns about ICE’s enforcement actions nationwide.

“I’m standing up for my neighbors,” said Laurie Green of Tempe. “I am not happy with what happened in Minneapolis.”

Another protester, Mitch, also from Tempe, criticized the use of deadly force. “Even if the woman was in the wrong, there was no reason to shoot her at point-blank range,” he said.

The protests come as the Trump administration continues to defend the ICE agent involved in the Minneapolis shooting, saying the agent acted in self-defense. Vice President J.D. Vance echoed that position publicly.

“She accelerated in a way where she ran into the guy,” Vance said. “I don’t know what was in her heart or in her head, but I know that violated the law, and he acted in self-defense.”

Do you have a concern in your community or a news tip? We want to hear from you! Connect with us: share@abc15.com Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

President Donald Trump has also weighed in, backing the FBI after it blocked the state of Minnesota from reviewing evidence gathered in the case.

“Normally I would, but they’re crooked officials,” Trump said. “They’re very corrupt people, and it’s a very corrupt state.”

In downtown Phoenix, a smaller group of protesters gathered outside ICE offices Saturday morning, voicing similar concerns and calling for more public involvement.

“It’s heartening,” said Kelly Carmody, one of the protesters. “I hope many others show up and share what they think should be done.”

Several protesters said they are also worried about unconfirmed reports that ICE could soon increase enforcement efforts in Phoenix.

“My reaction would be to try and organize people, to try and keep them away, like they have in Portland, Chicago, and other places, to help the immigrants,” Carmody said.

Senator Ruben Gallego also spoke about those reports during his first press conference of 2026, saying there is still limited information available.

“We only know what you’ve been hearing publicly,” Gallego said. “We have reached out to try and get more information. We know something is coming at some point.”