What to know about dealing with Seasonal Affective Disorder in the summer

WXYZ — In today's health alert, when we think of Seasonal Affective Disorder - or SAD - we usually think of winter, but for some people, summer can bring the blues, too.

Summer depression is real, and I see patients who are affected by it every year. About 1 in 10 people with Seasonal Affective Disorder, or SAD, actually feel worse in the summer instead of the winter.

So why does this happen? Well, experts aren’t completely sure, but it’s likely a mix of physiological and environmental factors. In the winter, it’s the dark, cold days that throw people off. In the summer, experts point to the longer days, intense sun, heat, and humidity that may affect your body and mind.

And summer brings its own kind of stress. For example, school’s out and kids are home, which means disrupted schedules. There’s also pressure to enjoy the season and participate in many activities and events. That can lead to stress and less sleep as we pack more things into a single day. Add in financial strain from things like summer camps or vacations, and it’s easy to see how summer isn’t fun for everyone.

Even allergies can play a role. Pollen levels rise in the summer, and this can cause inflammation. And inflammation has been linked to changes in mood, including depression.

The signs can feel a lot like traditional depression. Low mood, feeling tired all the time, poor sleep, anxiety, and headaches. Some people lose their appetite, feel restless, irritable, or lack motivation.

So, how can you cope? First, stick to a regular sleep schedule. Lack of sleep is a big trigger for depression. Also, eat healthy foods and keep meal times consistent. Plus, make time for exercise as it can really help improve your mood. And while it’s good to stay social, don’t feel like you have to say yes to every invite.

I also recommend that you avoid overheating. Too much sun and humidity can drain your energy and motivation. And if you’re feeling off, keep a journal to track your mood and possible triggers.

The most important thing is, don’t ignore how you feel. If symptoms are getting in the way of your life, talk to your doctor or a mental health professional. There are treatments out there, including psychotherapy or medications if needed. And don’t try to wait it out. Summer depression can turn into something more serious, like major depression. Help is out there, and you don’t have to push through it alone.

