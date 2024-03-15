Watch Now
California’s iconic ‘Randy's Donuts’ to open a location in Phoenix

Here’s where the shop will open in the Valley
Randy's Donuts
Posted at 4:35 PM, Mar 15, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-15 19:35:24-04

PHOENIX — Randy's Donuts, the iconic shop from Inglewood, California, is making its way to Arizona!

The company published on its website that its future Valley storefront will be located near 7th Street and Bethany Home Road in Phoenix.

A projected opening date has not been announced for the shop that'll open at 5709 North 7th Street in Phoenix.

The original location of Randy's Donuts is in Inglewood, California [805 W Manchester Blvd]; this storefront has been a pit stop for many to snap a picture outside with the massive doughnut.

And as you guessed it, the business is obviously known for its donuts; they also have an array of drinks that include coffee, teas, lemonades and more.

