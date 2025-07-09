SNEAK PEEK: Pecan Lake Entertainment to open surfing experience in Queen Creek

QUEEN CREEK, AZ — Pecan Lake Entertainment is debuting a new surfing experience this summer that was built from the ground up!

“We’re super excited about it. We've been working on it for a really long time. We feel like it's fun. We can do everything from boogie boarding to wake surfing,” said Jason Check, co-owner of Pecan Lake Entertainment, in an interview with ABC15.

According to Check, no experience is needed to get on the new surf riding attraction, but there is a minimum height requirement of 42 inches.

ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez Surf-X at Pecan Lake Entertainment. Photos feature the new building that will house 'Your Pie Pizza.'

“We get everything from inexperienced people that could come here and just enjoy a session to the more skilled and technical guys that could come out and surf and do their trick,” said Check.

You’ll need a ticket to join in on this experience.

“You can book it online, through our website, or you can just show up, and if there's not a line, you can book a ticket and get in. It's an hour-long session. So, we do some instruction and some explanation on what we expect, the safety, the guidelines, and things like that, but relatively easy to get on” said Check.

ABC15 | Nicole Gutierrez Surf-X and new PLE building: the view is from the courtyard that has cornhole games available for guest.

The new attraction is not yet open to the public. Pecan Lake Entertainment plans to begin offering this experience mid-July, along with the debut of their new building attached to the attraction.

“We call it the surf X for the surfing experience. But what we wanted to do was create an experience. So obviously, we've got the [surfing], which is fun in itself, but we wanted to have the ability to order drinks, order a pizza, wings, you know, from our Your Pie Restaurant that'll be here, and then upstairs, we have a deck, and we got TVs. We'll have couches, misting fans. So, parents who want to just come and hang out and their kids want to do this, they can relax and enjoy themselves as well,” said Check.

You can stay up to date on these attractions' openings on the company’s social media pages.

MORE ON-SITE

The entertainment destination has several attractions on-site to keep all ages entertained.

The activities include SkyTime Rope Course, 21-hole putting course, an arcade, a botanical garden, axe-throwing, virtual reality games, escape rooms, and dining/dessert options that include HIDEOUT 206, SkyTime Creamery, and Caldwell County BBQ. Your Pie Pizza is temporarily closed and will reopen in the new building attached to the surfing experience.

There’s more to come; the company is working on bringing Gel Blaster Nexus and Krazy Darts.

If you go, the entertainment destination is located at 25002 S 206th St. in Queen Creek.