Buc-ee's Goodyear location is hiring as opening nears

The first Buc-ee's location in Arizona is set to open at I-10 and Bullard Avenue
GOODYEAR, AZ — The highly anticipated opening of Arizona's first Buc-ee's location continues to get closer as the gas station chain has posted multiple positions for the Goodyear location.

On their hiring website, it shows that there are 12 different positions they are hiring for, including cashier, grocery and food associates, and multiple manager positions.

Pay for these positions starts at $18 an hour.

It's not clear how many people Buc-ee's is looking to hire for the Goodyear location.

The website says they anticipate the location opening this summer.

