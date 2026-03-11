Bobby Hurley informed his contract won’t be renewed, ASU issues statement of thanks

TEMPE, AZ — Bobby Hurley has been informed he will not be back as Arizona State men’s basketball coach after 11 seasons on the job, according to Arizona Sports’ John Gambadoro.

ASU issued a statement of thanks and said his contract will not be renewed:

“Bobby Hurley has made incredible contributions to the sport of basketball, and that certainly includes many memorable moments during his time as our head coach,” athletic director Graham Rossini said in a release. “While we will not be extending his contract, we are so grateful for the 11 years that Coach, Leslie, Cameron, Sydney and Bobby Jr. spent with us at ASU.

“We wish Coach well moving forward and we are thankful for his leadership while at ASU.”

Hurley’s contract is set to expire this summer, and ASU’s season ended with a 91-42 loss to Iowa State in the second round of the Big 12 Tournament on Wednesday.

