Take an inside look at Arizona's first Din Tai Fung restaurant in Scottsdale

Before the doors open to the public, here's a sneak peek
Din Tai Fung will begin serving up its signature dumplings to the Valley this month.

The Scottsdale restaurant will soft open on March 12 on a reservation-only basis. The restaurant’s official grand opening is set for April 20 and will feature walk-in availability, along with takeout and delivery options.

See general manager Yuriko Mineyoshi give us an inside look at Arizona’s first Din Tai Fung in the player below!

The story of Din Tai Fung and their move into the Arizona market
Here’s an inside look at the new Scottsdale restaurant:

Main entrance to Din Tai Fung Scottsdale.

The company’s signature Dumpling Expo Kitchen, where you can see dumplings being made up close.

The main dining area is anchored by a striking central tree installation.

The main dining area is anchored by a striking central tree installation.

Bar area for guests at the restaurant.

Arizona's debut restaurant, designed by Rockwell Group, will seat approximately 340 guests.

Some of Din Tai Fung's popular dishes and drinks.

The photo below features the Pear Lychee Martini.

The photo below features the DTF Old Fashioned

The photo below features the Yuzu Margarita

You can check out the full menu right here.

Chandler, you're next for some Din Tai fun!

The eatery is also working to expand to the East Valley.

Chandler Fashion Center published on its online directory that Din Tai Fung will be “coming soon” to the first level of its shopping center, next to the Harkins Theatres.

Din Tai Fung is set to open in Chandler in 2027. You can read more about this East Valley location here.

