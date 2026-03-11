When to see a rare 'cougar shadow' on the Superstition Mountains

APACHE JUNCTION, AZ — It's that time of year again for a unique phenomenon in the Superstition Mountains: the iconic cougar shadow.

Twice a year, around the spring and fall equinox, a shadow is cast on the mountains that looks just like a prowling cougar.

You have the best chance of checking out the shadow, weather permitting, between March 15-21, 2026, Visit Mesa says.

ABC15 viewer Deborah Myers previously shared her view of the shadow from a spot in the Apache Junction area:

Deborah Myers

The best time to get a glimpse of the unique shadow is around 30 minutes before sunset, or between 5:30 and 6 p.m., according to Visit Mesa.

You have to get to a pretty specific spot to see the cougar shape in its best form. Visit Mesa says you can see it well by going to the area of 13th Avenue and Goldfield Road in Apache Junction.

If you miss it this time around, you can try to see it again in the fall!