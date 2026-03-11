SKIMS by Kim Kardashian to open new store at Scottsdale Fashion Square

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — SKIMS is set to open a store at Scottsdale Fashion Square!

The brand, founded by celebrity entrepreneur Kim Kardashian, is renowned for its underwear, loungewear, and shapewear collections.

A representative for the shopping center confirmed to ABC15 that they were "excited to share that Skims will be opening at the shopping center along with other new brands coming soon."

Anyone interested in applying for a position at the store can click here, where they are currently hiring for the role of Store Leader.

An official opening date for the location has not yet been announced. Until then, SKIMS products can be purchased at Scottsdale Fashion Square through Nordstrom.

‘COMING SOON’ TOO

Din Tai Fung will open this spring at Scottsdale Fashion Square.

The restaurant will conduct a reservation-only soft opening starting March 12. The restaurant’s official grand opening is set for April 20 and will feature walk-in availability, along with takeout and delivery options.

Read more on Arizona’s first Din Tai Fung location here.

