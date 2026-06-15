Passport250 offers a new way to discover Arizona’s landmarks and hidden gems

PHOENIX — As the country prepares to celebrate America’s 250th anniversary, a free digital guide is helping Arizonans explore the history, culture and unexpected destinations found across the Grand Canyon State.

It is called Passport250, a mobile-friendly pass featuring 250 Arizona destinations, experiences and events.

Some are iconic landmarks. Others are hidden gems many longtime Arizonans may have never visited — or even heard about.

“It’s not just a list. It’s a categorized list, but it’s also a list on a map, so you can see what’s close to you and maybe plan a trip you weren’t going to do originally,” said Josh Coddington with the Arizona Office of Tourism.

Launched in 2025, Passport250 was developed through Arizona’s America250 celebration in partnership with the Arizona Office of Tourism.

The pass organizes destinations and activities into themed categories based on different interests:



Treasures250 features iconic attractions and lesser-known places across Arizona.

Indigenous Travel250 highlights destinations honoring Indigenous history, culture and heritage.

Dark Skies250 showcases stargazing destinations and Arizona’s celebrated night skies.

Dine250 focuses on unique culinary experiences.

Cheers250 celebrates Arizona’s beer, wine and spirits scene.

Commemorate250 features special events and historical commemorations.

Outdoors250 connects users with outdoor recreation, including guided trails, birding and fishing experiences.

Fitness250 encourages healthy habits as the country counts down to its 250th anniversary.

Users can view destinations on a map, find experiences near them, and build trips around the places they want to explore.

Visitors can also check in at participating locations, track their progress, and earn prizes or recognition as they travel across Arizona. The official pass currently lists rewards for reaching certain check-in milestones.

Passport250 is free and does not require an app download.

Users can sign up at AZPassport250.com. The pass is delivered directly to a phone through text and email and can be used immediately.

The goal is to encourage people to experience Arizona’s history and culture while discovering new places with family and friends.

One of those destinations is Koli Equestrian Center on the Gila River Indian Community at Wild Horse Pass, where visitors can explore the land on horseback and may even spot some of the wild horses roaming the area. For more information about horseback riding, click here.

To view additional America250 events happening across Arizona, click here.