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Pentagon identifies 6 Air Force airmen killed in KC-135 refueling aircraft crash

The aircraft was lost while flying over friendly airspace in western Iraq March 12 during Operation Epic Fury, according to U.S. Central Command
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The Pentagon identified the six service members killed when a U.S. KC-135 refueling aircraft crashed in western Iraq on Thursday.

Three of the Air Force airmen were assigned to the 6th Air Refueling Wing, MacDill Air Force Base in Florida.

  • Maj. John A. Klinner, 33, of Auburn, Alabama
  • Capt. Ariana G. Savino, 31, of Covington, Washington
  • Tech. Sgt. Ashley B. Pruitt, 34, of Bardstown, Kentucky

The other three airmen were assigned to the 121st Air Refueling Wing at Rickenbacker Air National Guard Base in Columbus, Ohio.

  • Capt. Seth R. Koval, 38, of Mooresville, Indiana
  • Capt. Curtis J. Angst, 30, of Wilmington, Ohio
  • Tech. Sgt. Tyler H. Simmons, 28, of Columbus, Ohio

The crash, which involved another KC-135 tanker, is still under investigation.

The aircraft was lost while flying over friendly airspace in western Iraq March 12 during Operation Epic Fury, according to U.S. Central Command.

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