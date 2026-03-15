Pentagon identifies 6 Air Force airmen killed in KC-135 refueling aircraft crash

The Pentagon identified the six service members killed when a U.S. KC-135 refueling aircraft crashed in western Iraq on Thursday.

Three of the Air Force airmen were assigned to the 6th Air Refueling Wing, MacDill Air Force Base in Florida.

Maj. John A. Klinner, 33, of Auburn, Alabama

Capt. Ariana G. Savino, 31, of Covington, Washington

Tech. Sgt. Ashley B. Pruitt, 34, of Bardstown, Kentucky



The other three airmen were assigned to the 121st Air Refueling Wing at Rickenbacker Air National Guard Base in Columbus, Ohio.

Capt. Seth R. Koval, 38, of Mooresville, Indiana

Capt. Curtis J. Angst, 30, of Wilmington, Ohio

Tech. Sgt. Tyler H. Simmons, 28, of Columbus, Ohio

The crash, which involved another KC-135 tanker, is still under investigation.

The aircraft was lost while flying over friendly airspace in western Iraq March 12 during Operation Epic Fury, according to U.S. Central Command.