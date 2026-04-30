Avondale PD: 7-year-old girl shot at apartment complex near El Mirage and Indian School roads

AVONDALE, AZ — A young girl was taken to the hospital on Wednesday after she was reportedly shot at an Avondale apartment complex.

Avondale police say they were called to the complex near El Mirage and Indian School roads just after 4:45 p.m. for a reported shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a 7-year-old girl suffering from a gunshot wound.

The girl was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say there were other people in the apartment at the time of the shooting.

They add that no suspects are in custody, but there is no remaining threat to the community.

What led up to the shooting remains under investigation.