One-year-old boy dead after being pulled from a pool at Gilbert home

GILBERT, AZ — A young boy is dead after being pulled from a pool at a home in Gilbert on Sunday evening.

Gilbert police say they were called to the home near Higley and Elliot roads just after 5:30 p.m. for reports of a drowning.

When officers arrived, they began lifesaving efforts on a 1-year-old boy before he was taken to the hospital.

He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

It's not clear how long the boy was in the pool.

Police are investigating what led up to the drowning.