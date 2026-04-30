Kearny sees progress one month into strict water restrictions

KEARNY, AZ — One month after imposing the toughest water restrictions available, the town of Kearny is beginning to see signs of relief in its fight to conserve what’s left of its dwindling supply.

The shift comes after early estimates warned that residents could run out of water by mid‑summer. Now, town leaders say community cooperation is making a measurable difference.

For longtime residents Wayne Cude and his wife, cutting back hasn’t been easy — especially with the sprawling garden they’ve tended for years. Still, they’ve embraced new habits to help stretch the town’s supply.

“All together, I’ve got — I got it yesterday — 440 to 450 gallons,” Wayne Cude said, gesturing to the water he hauled in from outside town. “Lot of water, but you’d be surprised how fast it goes.”

The couple has been saving sink water, reusing what they can, and supplementing their needs with water brought in from elsewhere. They made the changes after town officials announced earlier this year that Kearny could be without water by mid‑July if usage didn’t drop.

Mayor Curtis Stacy said the community’s response has been encouraging.

“We’ve reduced our water usage in the town as a whole by 32 percent in the last 14 days, and that’s really remarkable,” Stacy said. “That’s a seven‑day rolling average, by the way.”

If residents continue conserving at the current pace, Stacy said the town could have enough water to last until August. But long‑term stability still depends on securing an additional apportionment from the Gila River.

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“What we’re doing right now is trying to buy time,” Stacy said. “Buy time to work with our community partners and to work with the other entities along the Globe Equity Decree and try to find a way to bring some water that maybe someone else isn’t going to use this year.”

So far, no residents have been fined for wasting water. Town officials say communication and cooperation remain key as restrictions continue.

For the Cudes, the effort is about supporting their neighbors — even if there are limits to how far they’ll go.

Asked whether they’ve resorted to showering together to save water, Wayne laughed. “Well, I suggested it, but she said nope.”

Kearny officials say they’ll continue monitoring usage and updating residents as the situation evolves.

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