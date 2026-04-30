WATCH: Scottsdale schools consider $400M bond measure for security, repairs

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Scottsdale schools are aging, and the school district wants voters to help pay to bring them into the modern era.

District officials are considering a bond measure on the November ballot of up to $475 million for campus security upgrades, new technology, and repairs to aging infrastructure.

The school board met Tuesday night to review details and is expected to vote on May 12 on whether to put the bond measure on the Nov. 3 ballot and let Scottsdale voters decide.

Scottsdale Superintendent Scott Menzel tells ABC15 he likely will recommend a $400 million bond measure to the board, which would mean an additional $13 a month on the Scottsdale average home or $156 a year.

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