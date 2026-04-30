Use a spring home maintenance checklist to save money before the summer heat

PHOENIX — Springtime is the perfect time to go through a home systems checklist to check for overheating outlets, faucet leaks, and other issues that may be costing you money before summer heat arrives.

Phoenix homeowner Pamela Pawlowski uses a checklist from Parker & Sons as a blueprint for spring cleaning that goes beyond decluttering.

"I have it taped up on my closet door, in my linen closet," Pawlowski said.

The checklist helps ensure a home is ready before triple-digit temperatures put everything to the test. Kaitlin Brown, a digital communication specialist for Parker and Sons, says spring is the last window to prepare.

"Get ahead of it. Save some money before it becomes a costly repair," Brown said.

Brown recommends starting with sinks and looking for water stains or moisture to spot a leak.

"I just took a little handheld mirror," Brown said.

Next, homeowners should check their electrical outlets.

"This is an example of one that obviously has overheated. You can see the burn marks in there,” Brown said. “So if you're noticing that when you're plugging in things at home, whether it's your vacuum cleaner, maybe your hair dryer, and the connection feels loose, that's a sign that your outlet may need to be replaced.”

With Arizona's hard water, low water pressure could indicate buildup.

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"Unscrew your fixture, and soak this in vinegar, and what it will do, if this is all like clogged up with that hard water, that mineral, it'll clean it out," Brown said.

One of the biggest money savers is the air conditioning system. Replacing air filters every 30 days keeps the system running efficiently.

"This is a really good example of what your filter is going to be looking like," Brown said.

Brown suggests buying multiple filters at once.

"Buy them at least four or five to get you through the summer months, and just label them May, June, July, August," Brown said.

Even small fixes, like weather stripping, can help keep cool air inside and bills down.

"When it's 115 degrees outside, all the little things matter and add up," Brown said.

"Have you replaced your filters?" Pawlowski said, tracking her needs on her checklist. "Look under the sinks. Are there any drips?"

For Pawlowski, the checklist is about staying ahead and keeping her home running smoothly all summer long.

"We want to be more in the mode of prevention than being reactive to a problem,” Pawlowski said. “Right now, with a checklist like this, it allows us to prevent things before they get so large that it does cost a lot of money.”

You can download the Parker & Sons home systems checklist here.

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