Father's Day gift guide: Retailers offer deals on everything from grilling gear to gadgets for dad

PHOENIX — With about three-fourths of Americans are gearing up to celebrate Father's Day this year, according to the National Retail Federation , the search is on for the perfect gift. Retailers are responding, with deals on everything from fun activities to practical everyday tools.

At Target, this year's Father's Day deals focus on thoughtful gifts at a variety of price points, including accessories, menswear, and hats designed for dad.

For some of the littlest shoppers at Target in Phoenix, Arizona, finding the perfect Father’s Day gift is a big deal.

“I may be going to give Daddy breakfast in bed, and then we can hang out together, and of course we're gonna make him a bunch of cards,” Hanalei Hake, age 9, said.

“I like it to give my dad some presents,” Trinidy Bingman, age 5, said. “Fishing! And hiking!

For the fisherman father, poles start at under $8 at Walmart . Sentimental gifts are sold alongside practical ones, including camping equipment, sports gear and tools.

"The Hyper Tough brand is a Walmart exclusive brand, but it's also very price-conscious for fathers that are very handy at home. This set here is under $8," Matt Carter, Walmart Store Manager in Phoenix, said.

The retailer is also building gift baskets, and keeping up with the vinyl comeback.

"This record player, it's under $65," Carter said.

Walmart is also offering DIY projects families can do together.

"We've got some building kits that are under $10,” Carter said. “Because sometimes the dads really want to spend that extra quality time with their kids, or in my case, my grandkids.”

For dads whose idea of a perfect weekend involves firing up the grill, Sam's Club has plenty of options.

"What father doesn't love a giant steak?” Dewey Schager, Sam’s Club Manager in Tempe, Arizona, said. “The showstopper here is our beef rib-eye cowboy steak. This bad boy is over three pounds!”

Sam's Club is promoting everything from its USDA Choice steaks to camping chairs and outdoor games.

"We also have this fantastic Member's Mark Four Burner Grill for $50 off, so fantastic merchandise right now," Schager said.

The store is also offering discounts on FIFA merchandise.

"We got $20 off the soccer goal here, we got $30 off a foosball table. Every dad likes to play foosball,” Schager said.

Whether shoppers are using Scan and Go in the store or going online for one-hour delivery, Sam's Club says shopping is quick and convenient.

Are you a Smart Shopper? What are your go-to saving tips and tricks? Share your deals or ways to save here!

Many families are planning out the Father's Day menu. Kroger is offering a range of options for the occasion.

"We have the Butcher's Blend patties, and then some of our new Wagyu beef burgers,” Daniella Lerma, a Kroger spokesperson in Phoenix, said. “Kroger branded patties over there, for under $12 you get 8 fantastic patties to feed your family. We have some great $5 pork chops, buy one get one on some pork tenderloins.”

Along with cookout favorites, Kroger is also offering bonus fuel points on purchases.

"Get on that Kroger app, and find some additional savings for dads," Lerma said.

There are pre-built gift baskets, some filled with grilling and entertaining items.

"Everything you would need to make Dad happy, and get a really great meal out of it," Lerma said.

Back at Target, the perfect gift on a small budget means everything to young shoppers.

“I love it because he gives me kisses,” Bingman said.

“I'm just like, yeah, I found something for Daddy,” Hake said. “Now I can buy it for him, and he'll be happy.”

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