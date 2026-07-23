WATCH: Survey finds increase in shoplifting driven by financial hardship

A new LendingTree survey finds 30% of Americans say they've shoplifted — up from 23% in 2024 — and 90% of those who admitted to stealing said inflation or financial stress played a role.

Many respondents said they were taking necessities like food and personal hygiene products, not luxury items.

ABC15's Smart Shopper team looked into how the trend is reflected in Arizona, and spoke to retailers and law enforcement about what this means for the community and other shoppers. Watch the full report in the video player above.

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