Road trip season is here: Expert tips to save money on gas, snacks and car care

PHOENIX — Sixty-four percent of Americans plan to take a road trip this summer, according to new data from Hertz , even as AAA reports the national average for gas hovers around $4 a gallon. Experts say simple steps taken before leaving home can significantly cut costs.

For mom Kimberly Sneed of Avondale, road trips are a family tradition, and a practical choice.

"There's five of us, so by the time that we pay for flights… that can get pretty pricey. I also like the time as a family to hop in a car," Sneed said.

Before her family heads to Disneyland, Sneed packs ahead to keep expenses down.

"Taking snacks on the road versus stopping and eating at all the places," Sneed said.

Basic vehicle maintenance is another way to avoid costly surprises on the road. Rose Capriato, who manages a Walmart Auto Care Center in Mesa, recommends starting with a simple oil change and checking emergency supplies.

"This is $23.33. This one has your jumper cables, flashlights, flares. So if you do break down on the side of the road, you'll be safe," Capriato said. "We have oil changes that start at $26.88.”

Walmart Plus members can save even more on services and fuel.

"You get free road hazard with it," Capriato said. "Gas is great. If you're Walmart Plus, you get 10 cents off per gallon.”

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Kroger rewards points also get shoppers discounts on fuel, and the grocery chain is expanding that to groceries as well. This Friday, July 24th, shoppers can earn 4 times the points to redeem on fuel when they clip and shop.

Target's Road Trip Guide offers games, activities, and journals, while Target Travels Deals bring shoppers deep discounts on luggage and other essentials.

Digital coupons for road trip snacks and auto parts promotions can also help stretch a travel budget, and experts say those small savings add up.

"I always recommend for folks on a budget to take a road trip," Trae Bodge, a smart shopping expert with truetrae.com , said.

Bodge also cautions against defaulting to the nearest gas station without checking prices first.

"Make sure that when you fill up the car, don't just go to the nearest gas station. Use an app like Google Maps, AAA, Waze, and look for the price that's the cheapest nearby," Bodge said.

Loyalty programs and the right credit card can make a meaningful difference at the pump as well.

"How you pay for gas can really affect how much you pay. And so there's a credit card called the Bread Rewards American Express. It's from Bread Financial, and that gives you 3% back on gas," Bodge said.

For the Sneed family, driving an electric vehicle helps stretch the travel budget even further.

"Walmart now has EV charging stations that we can take advantage of," Sneed said. "So you know that you have places to stop and charge up.”

Sneed says keeping travel costs low is a priority so the family can fully enjoy the destination.

"Getting there affordably is probably, you know, one of the most important things," Sneed said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.