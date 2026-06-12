See if you qualify: Some Arizona families can get up to $800 in utility assistance

PHOENIX — Some Arizona families may qualify for up to $800 in utility assistance to help cover rising electric bills.

Chicanos Por La Causa (CPLC) recently hosted an event in Tempe, helping eligible households apply for Salt River Project (SRP) Crisis Bill Assistance.

The program gives priority to seniors, single-parent families, and residents facing disconnection notices.

Additional walk-in assistance opportunities are available later this month from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Tempe Envision Center (1310 E. Apache Blvd.) on June 16, 17, and 23.

Residents can also schedule appointments at locations across Arizona by calling the CPLC hotline at 602-805-1666.

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If you or someone you know needs assistance, you can get more information on options from SRP here or Arizona Public Service (APS) here.

Homeowners also have practical options to lower summer energy costs before peak heat arrives.

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The state also has a new utility assistance program to help Arizonans with their power bill this summer.

Power AZ has $15 million through Sept. 30 for the program, which is open to more people than the federal Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program.

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