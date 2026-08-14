A Phoenix elementary school district outpaces peers in academic gains, Stanford report shows

PHOENIX — A recent study from the Educational Opportunity Project at Stanford University shows a Phoenix school district is advancing outcomes compared to others nationally and at the state level.

According to the report, students in the Alhambra Elementary School District are advancing 1.33 grade levels per year. That puts them in the 99th percentile of school districts studied nationwide.

There is some important context: the district has some catching up to do, as its test scores are below the national average and toward the bottom of the list nationwide.

Despite that, the district, its students and staff are celebrating the progress they’re making as they continue their work to improve.

In the video player above, hear from the district’s superintendent and a teacher about how they’re helping students improve. ABC15 data analyst Garrett Archer also dives more into the report and numbers.