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LIVE UPDATES: Scattered monsoon storms across the Valley from the south

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Latest headlines from ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix
radar 8-13 5:28 p.m.
Posted
and last updated

Scattered monsoon storms are developing across the Valley this Thursday afternoon.

Storms could bring heavy rains, high winds, and hail.

LIVE RADAR

FULL WEATHER SECTION

RAINFALL TOTALS

If you're seeing weather in your area, send photos and videos to share@abc15.com.

Here are the latest updates on this weather event:

5:42 p.m.

2,893 APS customers are affected due to storms, according to their outage map.

4,669 SRP customers are affected due to the storms, according to their outage map.

5:35 p.m.

1,053 SRP customers are affected due to the storms, according to their outage map.

1,197 APS customers are affected due to storms, according to their outage map.

5:15 p.m.

A ground stop has been issued for Phoenix Sky Harbor due to thunderstorms, according to the FAA.

5:10 p.m.

5:05 p.m.

4:45 p.m.

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