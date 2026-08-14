LIVE UPDATES: Scattered monsoon storms across the Valley from the south

Scattered monsoon storms are developing across the Valley this Thursday afternoon.

Storms could bring heavy rains, high winds, and hail.

LIVE RADAR

FULL WEATHER SECTION

RAINFALL TOTALS

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Here are the latest updates on this weather event:

5:42 p.m.

2,893 APS customers are affected due to storms, according to their outage map.

4,669 SRP customers are affected due to the storms, according to their outage map.

5:35 p.m.

1,053 SRP customers are affected due to the storms, according to their outage map.

1,197 APS customers are affected due to storms, according to their outage map.

5:15 p.m.

A ground stop has been issued for Phoenix Sky Harbor due to thunderstorms, according to the FAA.

5:10 p.m.

510pm: Storms are approaching the SW part of the metro with potentially severe weather nearing Avondale and Tolleson. Damaging winds are the greatest threat through 6 pm. pic.twitter.com/yBIPioIxz8 — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) August 14, 2026

5:05 p.m.

A special weather statement has been issued for Maricopa County, AZ until 5:30 PM MST pic.twitter.com/k7cf5lUuQj — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) August 14, 2026

4:45 p.m.