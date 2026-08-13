RAINFALL TOTALS: How much rain has fallen around the Valley? 8-12-26

Monsoon thunderstorms brought heavy rain to multiple parts of the Valley on Wednesday night, along with high winds and hail in some spots.

How much rain has fallen in your area in the last 24 hours?

RADAR: Track storms around Arizona

Here is a look at how much measurable rain has fallen during this storm, according to the Maricopa County Flood Control District. Last updated: 9:30 p.m.

Avondale (Phoenix Raceway): 0.71"

Buckeye: 0.16"

Cave Creek: 0.39"

Chandler: 0.35"

Downtown Phoenix: 0.12"

Gilbert: 0.24"

Glendale: 0.08"

Goodyear: 0.59"

Lake Pleasant: 0.16"

Laveen: 0.04"

Luke Air Force Base: 0.35"

Mesa (Falcon Field Airport): 0.55"

New River: 0.04"

North Phoenix: 0.04"

Paradise Valley: 0.83"

Peoria: 0.12"

Scottsdale: 0.20"

Sun City West: 0.16"

Tempe (at L-101 and L-202): 0.98"

Wickenburg: 0.31"