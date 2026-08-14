Suspect in shooting of Phoenix Office Tyler Moldovan found guilty

PHOENIX — The man who shot Phoenix Police Officer Tyler Moldovan in 2021 has been found guilty.

In court Thursday, a jury reached a verdict in the Essa Williams trial. He was found guilty on all counts of attempted murder and aggravated assault.

Williams was accused of shooting Moldovan in December 2021 after officers responded to reports of cars racing and doing donuts near 19th Avenue and Camelback Road in Phoenix.

Phoenix Police Department Phoenix Police Department Officer Tyler Moldovan

Additional calls placed officers near 15th Avenue and Camelback Road, where they spotted a black Dodge Charger pull into a parking lot. When officers pulled in, they saw a man, later identified as Williams, then 24, jump the fence into a nearby apartment complex.

Moldovan located Williams hiding on a covered patio. According to prosecutors, Williams was on his cellphone with his girlfriend when Moldovan approached. Prosecutors say their entire interaction lasted 30 seconds.

During opening statements, prosecutors described what they say body camera video from December 2021 shows — including Williams saying, "What y'all gonna do? You gonna lock me up?" — before, they allege, he pulled his gun and fired 15 rounds at Moldovan.

Officer Moldovan was rushed to a hospital where it was discovered he had up to eight gunshot wounds, including a gunshot wound to the head. He later recovered and was released from a hospital.

The jury is expected to return on August 25 for an aggravated phase and possibly discuss sentencing.