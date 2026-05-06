New state program offers help with power bills

PHOENIX — The state has a new utility assistance program to help Arizonans with their power bill this summer.

Power AZ has $15 million through Sept. 30 for the program, which is open to more people than the federal Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program.

“Fifty percent of Arizonans qualify for this program, but you must apply,” Gov. Katie Hobbs said.

Do you have a concern in your community or a news tip? We want to hear from you! Connect with us: share@abc15.com Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

To qualify for Power AZ, families must earn less than the state’s median income. For a family of four, that’s $108,000.

LIHEAP has a much lower income limit: Households must earn less than $65,000 to be eligible for the federal program.

“By expanding eligibility, Power AZ offers a crucial financial cushion for those who fall outside traditional limit,” said Michael Wisehart, the director of the Arizona Department of Economic Security.

Hobbs and Wisehart promoted the program on Friday.

Power AZ and LIHEAP have a joint application, and consumers can apply online at AtoZ.az.gov.

Consumer advocate Diane Brown says families across Arizona are struggling to pay their electric bills.

“We have been on the ground, talking with folks in both urban centers and rural communities, and a common theme has been electricity bills seem to continue to escalate at a time when opportunities to pay for other bills are becoming less and less, and the need is becoming greater and greater,” she said.

Brown, the executive director of Arizona PIRG, said electricity bills need to be lower, pointing to a proposed double-digit rate hike for APS.

“We've heard from folks who have always paid their electricity bill and are now struggling and are really concerned about what higher bills may mean for them,” she said.

If bills were lower and there were more programs to help people be more energy efficient, Brown said, fewer people would need utility help. And that would also mean lower rates for everyone.

“Oftentimes, it is overlooked that when Arizonans aren't able to pay their utility bill, that means other customers of that utility are picking up the tab,” she said.

Brown recommends people contact their utility if they need help and apply for assistance early.

“It is important that folks are paying what they can during the summer so that doesn't catch up with them,” she said.