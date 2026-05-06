One-on-One with ICE director, immigration leaders at Phoenix Border Security Expo

PHOENIX — As the federal government ended the DHS shutdown, the Border Security Expo in downtown Phoenix is just getting underway.

This is the second year in a row the Expo has come to Phoenix; this year, 225 companies that sell technology, infrastructure and services tied to border and immigration enforcement are on the convention center floor.

Top Trump administration officials used the event to highlight what they describe as major progress at the border. U.S. Border Czar Tom Homan, speaking during a keynote address, credited Border Patrol agents for a sharp drop in crossings.

“Because of the men and women of the United States Border Patrol, we have the most secure border in the history of the nation today,” Homan said.

In Arizona’s Tucson Sector, officials say crossings have fallen dramatically. Chief Patrol Agent John Morris said that illegal crossings are now below 100 per day, a drop of more than 95% compared to just a few years ago.

“It’s a better, effective, more organized law enforcement approach,” Morris said.

With fewer crossings at the border, federal officials say attention is increasingly shifting inward. Todd Lyons, director of ICE, said that has allowed agents to focus more on interior operations.

“Having the Border Patrol seal the border, we have been able to focus on the interior,” Lyons said during a panel he participated in at the Expo.

ICE is continuing to pursue a goal of one million removals per year. Lyons said the agency is getting closer.

“We’re getting closer and closer, between Border Patrol, Customs and Border Protection and us, we’re up to about 800,000,” Lyons said. “And that's not counting those who used the CBP home app or left on their own. So we’re getting better, we’re getting there.”

Even as federal officials emphasize enforcement, tensions remain at the local level. In Surprise, city leaders are pushing back against a planned ICE detention facility.

Attorney General Kris Mayes has filed a lawsuit to block the project.

“The federal government did not ask the city of Surprise if they wanted this,” Mayes said.

Lyons acknowledged he is aware of the local concerns but said ICE is working to communicate with local leaders.

“I think for us the key thing is being a good partner, having that communication with the state, communication with local leaders, letting them know what our intention and what our vision is,” Lyons said.

Lyons declined to comment on officer-involved shootings involving ICE earlier this year that sparked protests nationwide and in the Phoenix area, citing ongoing investigations. He did say members of the public have the right to record ICE operations, as long as they do not interfere.

Lyons will be leaving ICE at the end of the month and his successor has not been picked. New DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin will be responsible for naming his replacement.

On the expo floor, companies showcased everything from surveillance systems to drones, all designed for border and immigration enforcement. Many say the funding represents a major opportunity.

“It all adds up, big or small,” said Ray O’Lenick with Buckeye Cam.

“We are looking for the government side, to help us get to the next level,” said Jason Braverman with Unmanned United Inc.

As a border state, Arizona is playing a key role in both the policy and the business of immigration enforcement. The Border Security Expo has now been held in Phoenix for two straight years, underscoring the state’s growing importance in the national conversation.

The event continues through May 6.

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