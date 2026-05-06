WATCH: Gilbert school board considers potential 2-2-2 calendar vote

GILBERT, AZ — Gilbert Public Schools says it’s mapping out its academic calendar through 2030, and the path forward is still being debated.

The district said it surveyed parents and staff earlier this year on two possible structures: a 1-2-1 and a 2-2-2 calendar model. According to the district, at the April 28 governing board meeting, members discussed the proposed 2-2-2 model but tabled the vote, opting first to explore a variation similar to one recently adopted by Mesa Unified.

That hybrid approach would feature two-week winter and spring breaks, plus a split fall break, with one of those weeks falling over Thanksgiving.

The district says no final decision has been made and community input remains part of the process. The board is expected to meet again Thursday, where members could vote on adopting the 2-2-2 calendar for the 2027 through 2030 school years.

Watch the full story and how parents are reacting to potential school calendar changes in the video player above