KidsPark offers flexible, drop-in childcare for $11 an hour in Phoenix and Peoria

PHOENIX — Parents searching for affordable childcare have a flexible option in the Phoenix area, where the drop-in childcare center KidsPark charges by the hour with no advance reservation required.

The typical rate for a babysitter runs anywhere from $15-22 an hour, according to Tallo. KidsPark offers a more affordable alternative, charging $11 an hour for the first child and $6 an hour for siblings.

Children ages 2 to 11 can drop in for as little as one hour or stay for several hours at KidsPark locations in Phoenix and Peoria. While kids are there, they can take part in games, arts and crafts, science activities, and indoor play.

The model is designed for parents who need childcare while running errands, going to appointments, or enjoying a night out.

Lila Baltman, a KidsPark parent and publicist, said the center helped her family cut costs.

"Bringing my three kids here really did save me a lot of money, because all three of them, I mean, cost me less than hiring a high school babysitter, and even though they were different ages, they all loved coming here, and it really did save me a lot of money."

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