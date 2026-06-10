Glendale celebrating '623 Day' with deals and community events

GLENDALE, AZ — Glendale is celebrating a day dedicated to its area code with week-long local events, discounts, and art displays for the entire community to enjoy.

June 23, or 6/23, is being recognized as "623 Day," but celebrations will last for several days around the holiday.

Glendale leaders are also working on an "official proclamation recognizing 623 Day as an annual celebration of community spirit, local entrepreneurship, and civic pride."

See below for events and deals to check out:

Art Crawl: "623" edition

The monthly Art Crawl will feature special artwork displayed throughout Downtown Glendale, as well as a block party from 5-10 p.m. in the Old Towne district on Saturday, June 27.

The event will also feature live mural paintings, a DJ, and more.

Deals around Glendale

Check out local Glendale businesses for a variety of themed discounts and specials, including:



Casa Medicina will serve select teas for $6.23 and host special Sound Bath sessions for just $6.23 later in the week

Pink House Boutique: Select Arizona-inspired sunglasses for $6.23 and summer hats available as a special BOGO offer for $6.23.

Pizza Old Roma: Get a medium pizza for only $6.23, offering a delicious deal from one of Downtown Glendale’s local favorites.

Pink Door Tea House: Get fresh-baked scones paired with a scoop of ice cream for $6.23.

People who collect receipts from at least eight participating businesses during the week-long celebration can redeem them for a free reusable cotton tote bag, while supplies last.

For a complete list of participating businesses, event info, and more, click here.