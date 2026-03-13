Pop Mart, the maker of Labubu and other collectible toys, to open its first Arizona store

TEMPE, AZ — Pop Mart, the maker of the viral Labubu toys, designer collectibles, and blind boxes, is set to open its first store in Arizona!

In part, the company wrote on its social media platforms that they were “thrilled to announce that the very first Pop Mart store in the state is officially coming to Arizona Mills Mall.”

The online announcement revealed that the store will be opening inside the Tempe shopping center in suite 537.

Although an official opening date has not yet been announced, the company teased shoppers that they will bring “exclusive collectibles, and can't-miss surprises to the desert,” referencing Arizona.