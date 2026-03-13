Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
EntertainmentThings To Do

Actions

Pop Mart, the maker of Labubu and other collectible toys, to open its first Arizona store

Here's what you should know about the new store coming to Tempe
Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
Latest headlines from ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix
Posted
and last updated

TEMPE, AZ — Pop Mart, the maker of the viral Labubu toys, designer collectibles, and blind boxes, is set to open its first store in Arizona!

In part, the company wrote on its social media platforms that they were “thrilled to announce that the very first Pop Mart store in the state is officially coming to Arizona Mills Mall.”

The online announcement revealed that the store will be opening inside the Tempe shopping center in suite 537.

Although an official opening date has not yet been announced, the company teased shoppers that they will bring “exclusive collectibles, and can't-miss surprises to the desert,” referencing Arizona.

More Things to Do stories:
Irish Fountain Fest

Things To Do

Where to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in the Valley

Nicole Gutierrez
Carmit Bachar, Kimberley Wyatt, Ashley Roberts, Nicole Scherzinger, Jessica Sutta, Pussycat Dolls

Things To Do

The Pussycat Dolls are coming to the Valley to celebrate 20 years of 'PCD'

abc15.com staff
Padres Angels Spring Baseball

Local News

Spring training teams, fans preparing for triple-digit heat

Associated Press

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen