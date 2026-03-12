Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in the Valley, with events starting the weekend before

PHOENIX — While St. Patrick's Day falls on Tuesday, March 17, celebrations are already starting the weekend beforehand!

Here's where you can head out and celebrate:



Irish Fountain Fest

The event features the Celtic Rock Band and Irish folk music, a kid, a beer garden, Valley food trucks, and the iconic fountain dyed emerald green at noon and 4 p.m. Event location: Fountain Park [12925 N. Saguaro Blvd.] in Fountain Hills Date to save: Saturday, March 14, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.



43rd Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade

Event location: The parade takes place in Downtown Phoenix, with the route running along 3rd Street from Oak Street to Margaret T. Hance Park. There is an admission fee to enter the fair, which will feature Irish music, traditional Irish step dancing, bagpipers, Irish clubs, and community activities. Date to save: Saturday, March 14, at 10 a.m.



Experience Ireland

This Signature Event at the Musical Instrument Museum offers visitors an opportunity to explore Irish musical traditions through engaging workshops, live performances, curator talks, and other activities. Event location: Musical Instrument Museum [4725 E Mayo Blvd] in Phoenix Date to save: March 13-15 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.





Irish Cultural Center and McClelland Library

Admission to the day activities and the campus will be free to the public and will feature live music, cooking demonstrations, story hour, and more. Event location: 1106 N Central Ave in downtown Phoenix Date to save: Tuesday, March 17, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.



Outside of the Valley: St. Patrick's Day Festival of Tucson

Event location: This St. Patrick’s Day Festival will continue at a new venue, taking place at Corbett Brewing located at 309 E 7th Street in Tucson, Arizona. The celebration will be held on 7th Street between 4th and 5th Avenues. Date to save: Saturday, March 14.





Check out even more deals and ways to save with ABC15 Smart Shopper!