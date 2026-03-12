The Pussycat Dolls are coming to the Valley this summer to celebrate 20 years of PCD album

PHOENIX — The Pussycat Dolls are coming to the Valley for the 20th anniversary of their debut PCD record!

The pop stars will be heading on a 50+-show tour starting in June, stopping in Phoenix on June 9, 2026.

The concert is set to take place at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre, with special guests Lil’ Kim and Mya.

The PCD album, released in 2005, featured hit songs like “Don’t Cha,” “Buttons,” “Stickwitu,” and more.

Tickets to their anniversary tour shows go on pre-sale starting on March 18 and are available to the general public on March 26.

Take a look at more of the concerts and festivals taking place throughout the Valley in 2026.