The Pussycat Dolls are coming to the Valley this summer to celebrate 20 years of PCD album

Carmit Bachar, Kimberley Wyatt, Ashley Roberts, Nicole Scherzinger, Jessica Sutta, Pussycat Dolls
Joel C Ryan/Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP
Band members from left to right Carmit Bachar, Kimberley Wyatt, Ashley Roberts, Nicole Scherzinger and Jessica Sutta, of the Pussycat Dolls, pose for portraits at a central London hotel, Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, following an interview with the Associated Press - before they reunite for The X Factor: Celebrity final this weekend. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)
Posted
and last updated

PHOENIX — The Pussycat Dolls are coming to the Valley for the 20th anniversary of their debut PCD record!

The pop stars will be heading on a 50+-show tour starting in June, stopping in Phoenix on June 9, 2026.

The concert is set to take place at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre, with special guests Lil’ Kim and Mya.

The PCD album, released in 2005, featured hit songs like “Don’t Cha,” “Buttons,” “Stickwitu,” and more.

Tickets to their anniversary tour shows go on pre-sale starting on March 18 and are available to the general public on March 26.

