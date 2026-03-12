Shooting involving officers under investigation near 32nd Street and Bell Road in Phoenix

PHOENIX — A shooting involving officers is under investigation near 32nd Street and Bell Road in Phoenix early Thursday morning.

Police say a person was transported to the hospital in unknown condition. No officers were hurt in the shooting.

Video from the scene showed a large police presence, which started around 2:30 a.m., including two mobile command vans for the police department.

The investigation has led to some traffic restrictions in the area.

Stay with ABC15 for updates on this developing story.