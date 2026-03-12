Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsPhoenix Metro NewsCentral Phoenix News

Actions

Shooting involving officers under investigation near 32nd Street and Bell Road in Phoenix

Details are limited at this time
Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
Latest headlines from ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix
2939 e paradise lane gsw
Posted
and last updated

PHOENIX — A shooting involving officers is under investigation near 32nd Street and Bell Road in Phoenix early Thursday morning.

Police say a person was transported to the hospital in unknown condition. No officers were hurt in the shooting.

Video from the scene showed a large police presence, which started around 2:30 a.m., including two mobile command vans for the police department.

Watch live video from the scene in the video player below:

ABC15 Arizona Live Video

The investigation has led to some traffic restrictions in the area.

Stay with ABC15 for updates on this developing story.

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen