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Two Bojangles restaurants slated to open in the Valley this year

'Bo Time' is getting closer in Arizona
Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
Latest headlines from ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix
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GILBERT, AZ — Bojangles is getting closer to officially arriving in Arizona!

The North Carolina-based chain that specializes in fried chicken, biscuits, and tea - plans to bring its southern flavor to Arizona with several restaurants in the works.

A spokesperson for Bojangles informed ABC15 that two new restaurant locations are slated to open later this year. The company has confirmed that these locations are expected to debut “late summer 2026.”

  • Near Val Vista Drive and Germann Road (3765 S. Val Vista Dr.) in Gilbert
  • Near 99th Avenue and Indian School Road in the Phoenix/Avondale area
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Back in 2024, Bojangles announced a multi-unit development agreement that would bring 20 new restaurants to our state.

A glimpse at what's offered at Bojangles.
A glimpse at what's offered at Bojangles.

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