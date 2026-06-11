Buc-ee's grand opening in Arizona: traffic restrictions in Goodyear and opening day schedule

GOODYEAR, AZ — Buc-ee's grand opening in Goodyear takes place on June 22, and the city is actively preparing for the event!

The state’s first Buc-ee’s Travel Center will occupy 74,000 square feet and offer 120 fueling positions.

Buc-ee's first Arizona location is located near Bullard Avenue and the I-10 in Goodyear

The city of Goodyear shared that on June 22, the parking lot at Buc-ee's opens at midnight, with doors opening at 6 a.m., followed by a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 8 a.m.

The West Valley city announced that a designated Buc-ee's travel route will be in effect on opening day and remain until traffic control is no longer needed. Drivers should “expect slow-moving to standstill traffic at times.” Here’s what to know:

The 6.5-mile route will loop through the city and lead directly into Buc-ee's parking lot.

All traffic to Buc-ee's must exit I-10 at Bullard Avenue, as both directions of the I-10/Bullard off-ramps will be designated solely for Buc-ee's access.



Bucees-Route-Map- City of Goodyear Bucees-Route-Map- City of Goodyear

To manage expected traffic and emergency response for the grand opening, the city of Goodyear has issued a moratorium on all construction within the public right-of-way in the immediate vicinity from June 21 to July 6. Anyone with questions or concerns about the moratorium or seeking more information can contact the Development Services Department at 623-932-3004.

According to the city, the vicinity for June 22 includes:

McDowell Road – PebbleCreek Parkway to Litchfield Road

Celebrate Life Way – Bullard Avenue to Litchfield Road

Van Buren Street – Estrella Parkway to Litchfield Road

Yuma Road – ¼ mile east and west of Bullard Avenue

Lower Buckeye Parkway – Ballpark Way to Bullard Avenue

PebbleCreek/Estrella Parkway – McDowell Road to Van Buren Street

Bullard Avenue – McDowell Road to Lower Buckeye Road

143rd Avenue – cul-de-sac to Van Buren Street

Litchfield Road – McDowell Road to Van Buren Street

Following the Grand Opening Day, it will be scaled back to only:

