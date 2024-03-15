Watch Now
Bojangles expanding to Arizona, here's what we know about the 20 new restaurants

What to know about the North Carolina-based fried chicken chain
Bojangles
Posted at 1:04 PM, Mar 15, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-15 16:10:57-04

PHOENIX — Bojangles - the North Carolina-based chain that specializes in fried chicken, biscuits and tea - is officially bringing its southern flavor to Arizona!

Cajun Chicken Filet Biscuit from Bojangles.
“With the consumer demand for chicken at an all-time high, there has never been a better time to be in the segment, and our new boneless platform has resonated strongly in each new market we enter. We know guests in Phoenix are going to love the Southern flavor of Bojangles food and hospitality, and we look forward to working closely with the LVP and Kingsbarn teams to open these restaurants,” said Jim Cannon, chief development officer of Bojangles, in a statement.

Bojangles announced the signing of a multi-unit development agreement that will bring 20 new restaurants to Phoenix.

A glimpse at what's offered at Bojangles.
WHEN AND WHERE?

A projected opening date has not been announced for any of the locations - nor where they will be located. But here’s what was released about the Arizona expansion:

“We are firm believers in the direction Bojangles is heading, and we couldn’t pass up the opportunity to increase our commitment with the brand, expanding its footprint into Phoenix,” said Jeanette Davis, vice president of food and franchised brands at LVP Restaurant Group. “From our experience in the market, we know excellence is required to stand out and attract customers throughout all dayparts. Bojangles will be welcomed with open arms in the West Valley, and we are excited to be a part of the journey.”

The video in the player above showcases the best things to do in the Valley this March. Read more about it right here.

