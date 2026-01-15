Arizona expansion: Bojangles to open restaurants in East and West Valley

GILBERT, AZ — “It's Bo Time?” ALMOST! Bojangles has big plans for the Valley!

Kingsbarn Reality Capital and LVP Restaurant Group broke ground on its Bojangles location on September 22, 2025, near the intersection of Val Vista Drive and Melrose Street in Gilbert. A company spokesperson announced that this storefront restaurant is set to open in Gilbert this summer.

And Bojangles’ famed fried chicken, biscuits, and tea are heading to the West Valley, too!

Kingsbarn Reality Capital informed ABC15 that they aim to open their Val Vista and Melrose location in early Q2, and their second site in Phoenix at 99th and Indian School Road is scheduled to break ground in Q1 of this year.

ANOTHER ONE TO NOTE

Back in 2024, Bojangles announced its multi-unit development agreement that would bring 20 new restaurants to our state.

The chain's website published another restaurant opening in Gilbert at the following address:



785 South Val Vista Drive

So far, no opening date has been announced for this other East Valley site.