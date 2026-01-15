Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
EntertainmentThings To Do

Actions

Arizona expansion: Bojangles to open restaurants in East and West Valley

Almost “Bo Time" in Gilbert and Phoenix
Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
Latest headlines from ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix
Posted
and last updated

GILBERT, AZ — “It's Bo Time?” ALMOST! Bojangles has big plans for the Valley!

Kingsbarn Reality Capital and LVP Restaurant Group broke ground on its Bojangles location on September 22, 2025, near the intersection of Val Vista Drive and Melrose Street in Gilbert. A company spokesperson announced that this storefront restaurant is set to open in Gilbert this summer.

And Bojangles’ famed fried chicken, biscuits, and tea are heading to the West Valley, too!

Kingsbarn Reality Capital informed ABC15 that they aim to open their Val Vista and Melrose location in early Q2, and their second site in Phoenix at 99th and Indian School Road is scheduled to break ground in Q1 of this year.

ANOTHER ONE TO NOTE

Back in 2024, Bojangles announced its multi-unit development agreement that would bring 20 new restaurants to our state.

The chain's website published another restaurant opening in Gilbert at the following address:

  • 785 South Val Vista Drive

So far, no opening date has been announced for this other East Valley site.

More Things to Do stories:
Barrett-Jackson Auction Company

Things To Do

Your guide to the Barrett-Jackson 2026 Scottsdale Auction

Nicole Gutierrez
2025 File | WM Phoenix Open

Things To Do

2026 WM Phoenix Open guide: admission, fan experiences, and more

Nicole Gutierrez
Weekend Events Jan. 16-18.png

Things To Do

Things to do: Disney on Ice, Balloon Classic, Concours D'Elegance, rodeo & more!

Zack Perry

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen