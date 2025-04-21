Bojangles to open a location in Gilbert, more restaurants in the works for Arizona

GILBERT, AZ — You'll soon be able to say, “It's Bo Time,” in the Valley! Bojangles, the North Carolina-based chain specializing in fried chicken, biscuits, and tea, has acquired a location in the East Valley, according to Diversified Partners LLC.

Bojangles A glimpse at what's offered at Bojangles.

Diversified Partners LLC, a commercial real estate agency in Scottsdale, confirmed to ABC15 that they have sold “a parcel on Val Vista & Melrose [in] Gilbert, AZ (just north of Chipotle) to the Bojangles developer.”

Last spring, Bojangles announced its multi-unit development agreement that would bring 20 new restaurants to our state.

The company previously stated the following about the state’s expansion:

“We are firm believers in the direction Bojangles is heading, and we couldn’t pass up the opportunity to increase our commitment with the brand, expanding its footprint into Phoenix,” said Jeanette Davis, vice president of food and franchised brands at LVP Restaurant Group. “From our experience in the market, we know excellence is required to stand out and attract customers throughout all dayparts. Bojangles will be welcomed with open arms in the West Valley, and we are excited to be a part of the journey.”

ABC15 has reached out to Bojangles regarding the Gilbert storefront but has not heard back.

The opening date for the new Gilbert establishment has yet to be announced.