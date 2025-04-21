Watch Now
EntertainmentThings To Do

Actions

Bojangles to open a location in Gilbert, more restaurants in the works for Arizona

The North Carolina-based chain is expected to open 20 restaurants in AZ
Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
Posted

GILBERT, AZ — You'll soon be able to say, “It's Bo Time,” in the Valley! Bojangles, the North Carolina-based chain specializing in fried chicken, biscuits, and tea, has acquired a location in the East Valley, according to Diversified Partners LLC.

A glimpse at what's offered at Bojangles.
A glimpse at what's offered at Bojangles.

Diversified Partners LLC, a commercial real estate agency in Scottsdale, confirmed to ABC15 that they have sold “a parcel on Val Vista & Melrose [in] Gilbert, AZ (just north of Chipotle) to the Bojangles developer.”

Last spring, Bojangles announced its multi-unit development agreement that would bring 20 new restaurants to our state.

The company previously stated the following about the state’s expansion:

“We are firm believers in the direction Bojangles is heading, and we couldn’t pass up the opportunity to increase our commitment with the brand, expanding its footprint into Phoenix,” said Jeanette Davis, vice president of food and franchised brands at LVP Restaurant Group. “From our experience in the market, we know excellence is required to stand out and attract customers throughout all dayparts. Bojangles will be welcomed with open arms in the West Valley, and we are excited to be a part of the journey.”

ABC15 has reached out to Bojangles regarding the Gilbert storefront but has not heard back.

The opening date for the new Gilbert establishment has yet to be announced.

More Things to Do stories:
VAI Resort releases new renderings for several of its lounges and dining experiences

Things To Do

VAI Resort: new renderings for several of its lounges & dining experiences

Nicole Gutierrez
Weekend Events April 18-20.png

Things To Do

Things to do: Santana, Concours in the Hills, Kylie Minogue, and more

Zack Perry
Salt River Tubing season in Mesa, Arizona

Things To Do

Salt River Tubing season returns: Here’s your complete guide to the tradition

Nicole Gutierrez

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo