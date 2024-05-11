WATCH: Phoenix FD demonstrates danger of leaving pets, children alone in hot vehicle

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Fire Department hosted an event Friday to demonstrate how dangerous a hot car can be if a child or pet is left inside.

The public reminder comes as Phoenix is set to see its longest extended period of triple-digits or near triple-digit temperatures next week.

Phoenix police will also discuss when citizens are allowed to break a window in order to save a child or pet that appears to be in distress while alone in a vehicle.

A new law went into effect in 2017 that protects good Samaritans and gives them the right to break a car window if it's believed that a child or pet, or anyone else, is suffering from a heat-related illness. You must call 9-1-1 and inform them of the danger BEFORE breaking the window, according to the new law.

