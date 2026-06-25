Free dog booties: Giveaway events happening around the Valley this summer

PHOENIX — For the 16th year, a local company is hosting a Valleywide campaign to help protect pets from dangerous heat and injuries.

Pet owners can check out a variety of "Cause for Paws" events at local shopping centers to get free dog booties to prevent burn injuries on hot pavement and other surfaces.

The Arizona Humane Society says asphalt can reach 160-180º or more during the hot summer months.

“If you can’t hold the back of your hand on the pavement for seven seconds, it’s too hot for your dog,” said Doug Fulton, the CEO of Fulton Homes, in a media release. “In a town that's synonymous with the ability to fry eggs on summer sidewalks, the pavement in the summer is rarely safe for our pets."

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The giveaway events, put on by Fulton Homes and 100.7 KSLX, will take place throughout the summer in the PetSmart parking lots at the following locations, from 9-11 a.m.:



The events are open to the public and are first-come, first-served.

You are encouraged to bring your dog so you can get them fitted with the proper size of booties.