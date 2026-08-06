Are you getting your money's worth from Amazon Prime?

PHOENIX — After millions of shoppers took advantage of Amazon's Prime Day deals this summer, saving experts say it's a good time to ask: are you really getting your money's worth from a $139-a-year membership?

Shopping experts say many members don't realize just how many benefits are included.

For many Prime members, it's all about fast, free shipping.

"It's usually there the next day or sometimes even the day of," Christine Throp, of Ramsey, New Jersey, said.

But when consumers learned about some of Prime's lesser-known perks, they were surprised.

"Way surprising!" Myra Solis, from Mesa, Arizona, said.

"I haven't heard of any of those features," Riley Rhodes, of Mesa, said.

Kristin McGrath, an editor at The Krazy Coupon Lady, said the membership offers far more than most people use.

"Prime comes with a lot of benefits," McGrath said. "If you're using it for just that free shipping, you really are leaving money on the table.”

Some of the lesser-known perks include:



"You're saving every time you order," McGrath said.

For drivers, Prime members can also save at the pump.

"The normal discount is 10 cents off per gallon, but we see Amazon frequently offer up to 50 cents off per gallon," McGrath said.

Prime isn't the only option. McGrath says Walmart+ and Target Circle 360 may be a better fit for shoppers who spend more at those retailers. Her advice is to pick the membership that matches your habits.

"Take a look every month and see which new benefits they add, because these services are competing with each other," McGrath said. "They're always adding new benefits."

McGrath also says shoppers should gauge whether a membership is actually worth it for them personally.

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"When you hear a big number like you're going to save more than $1,000 a year, well, sure it's possible, but that's contingent on you actually using those benefits in your daily life," McGrath said.

For some members, learning about those extra perks is already changing how they plan to use Prime.

"Probably the gas thing more than anything," Solis said.

"Especially in this economy, it's like you gotta be able to, with everything rising in prices, be able to utilize the savings where you can," Rhodes said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.