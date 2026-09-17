Refill shops help shoppers save money and cut plastic waste

PHOENIX — Shoppers in Phoenix are skipping the checkout line for brand-new bottles and instead bringing their empty containers to an eco-friendly refill shop — paying only for what they need and reducing plastic waste in the process.

Desert Refillery in Phoenix lets customers fill their own containers with products ranging from shampoo and lotion to laundry detergent and cleaning supplies.

"We have a lot of items in bulk, and the idea is instead of going and buying new bottles over and over and over again, you're bringing your empty bottles to us to refill," Janelle Taylor, Desert Refillery Manager, said.

For Mikky Cunningham of Phoenix, a first-time visit to the shop paid off quickly.

"I spent way less than I normally do on like shampoo and conditioner, yeah, hand soaps too," Cunningham said.

Cunningham says saving money was part of the appeal from the start.

"I'm also looking to not spend so much money on products," Cunningham said.

Taylor said the model gives shoppers a level of control they don't get from traditional retail.

"You are in control of the amount that you are taking, you can really track just how much you're getting, how much you're spending, versus being locked into a single price for one bottle of a product," Taylor said.

Joaquin Martinez of Scottsdale is already a regular customer. He said the key to maximizing savings is comparing the price per ounce.

"Check it out, and then later on, kind of do the math in your own time and see how much money you are going to be saving," Martinez said.

For Martinez, the value goes beyond the price tag.

"This is one of the many things I get here," Martinez said, showing a glass bottle refilled with lotion.

"You're investing into the whole initiative again behind, you know, just eliminating plastics as much as you can.”

Taylor said the refill shop concept is growing across the country. To find a store near you, search online or on social media for terms like "local refill shop," "items in bulk" or "eco-friendly store."

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