Woman dies after hit-and-run crash, police searching for information

PHOENIX — A woman died following a hit-and-run crash near 28th Street and Van Buren early Wednesday morning, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

Police say that at around 5 a.m., Phoenix Police responded to reports of a person laying on the street near the 2800 block of East Van Buren Street.

Officers arrived and found a woman, 40-year-old Jennifer Knephfler, unconscious near the private drive of a commercial business just east of the intersection.

She was transported to the hospital and was pronounced dead.

Preliminary information from authorities indicates she was crossing when she was hit by a possible dark colored truck driving eastbound.

The driver did not stop and fled the scene before police arrived.

If anyone has additional information regarding this incident, they are encouraged to call Phoenix Police or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO (Spanish) if they wish to remain anonymous.

This investigation remains ongoing.