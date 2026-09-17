Surprise residents question why Flock cameras remain up more than a month after contract cancellation

SURPRISE, AZ — More than a month after the City of Surprise terminated its contract with Flock Safety and directed the company to remove its network of automated license plate reader cameras, many of the devices remain standing throughout the city.

The lingering presence of the cameras has frustrated some residents who believed the technology would be removed shortly after the city ended the agreement.

A drive through Surprise still reveals dozens of the cameras mounted on poles at intersections and along major roadways.

For residents like Jim Ellis, that raises concerns about whether the cameras could still be collecting information.

“We’ve heard stories around the country where these contracts have been canceled and, unfortunately, they’re still being used, and they’re still capturing data and pictures of vehicles,” Ellis said.

The City of Surprise canceled its contract with Flock Safety on Aug. 13 and requested that all company-owned cameras be removed from within city limits.

According to city officials, the city has since followed up with Flock seeking a more specific timeline for removal. The company has informed the city that it is still working on determining a removal date.

For some residents, the delay has become a concern of its own.

“I still would like to see the city bag these up until Flock can remove them permanently from the city,” Ellis said.

Ellis has been one of the most vocal critics of license plate reader technology in the area.

He says his concerns stem from a personal experience last year when he was questioned after El Mirage police allegedly connected his vehicle to a hit-and-run investigation using information gathered through the Flock system.

“It made me feel really uncomfortable, it really did,” Ellis said. “It made me feel like my privacy was invaded considering I didn’t do anything wrong.”

The ongoing debate reflects broader concerns about automated license plate reader systems, which capture images of vehicles and record license plate data to assist law enforcement investigations.

Supporters argue the technology helps solve crimes and locate suspects. Critics say it creates significant privacy concerns and carries the risk of misuse.

Unlike Tempe, which covered cameras during its transition away from Flock technology, Surprise officials say they currently have no plans to place coverings over the remaining cameras while awaiting removal.

ABC15 reached out to Flock Safety multiple times seeking comment and a timeline for removal but did not receive a response.

Before the contract was canceled, Surprise police said the cameras had contributed to investigations involving serious crimes, including homicides, robberies and carjackings.

Still, some residents argue those benefits do not outweigh concerns about privacy and accountability.

“There’s a lot of things that would be good if they weren’t abused,” said Waddell resident Gary Jahneke.

For now, the cameras remain visible across Surprise as residents wait for a clearer answer on when they will finally come down.

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