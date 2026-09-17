Only one Scottsdale school board candidate attends local election forum

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Only one of three candidates running for the Scottsdale school board showed up to a virtual forum Tuesday, leaving parents frustrated.

Just before the forum began, the Scottsdale Chamber of Commerce announced that candidates Amy Carney and Jeanne Beasley would not be attending, leaving Dr. Jennifer Johnson as the only participant.

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Beasley and Carney released a statement explaining their absence, saying they understood the forum was limited to Chamber of Commerce members and respected those parameters. They decided not to attend after seeing Johnson promote the event to the public on social media.

“Had all candidates been told from the beginning that this was a public forum and that we should distribute the registration link throughout the community and encourage supporters to participate, we would have approached the event accordingly,” the statement said.

Ashley Chambers, co-president of the Scottsdale Parent Council, said parents are disappointed by the no-shows.

"It's upsetting, right? This was our opportunity to get all three of those candidates in a room, hear their position and be able to compare and contrast their positions on issues,” she said.

Chambers said the makeup of the audience should not have been a factor in the decision about whether to participate.

"It doesn't leave parents with a good feeling,” she said.

Two seats are open on the seven-member school board this November. The Scottsdale School Board sets policies for the 20,000-student school district, hires the superintendent and approves salaries for employees.

Johnson, a retired high school principal and teacher, is running alone for one seat.

Beasley and Carney — the incumbent — have teamed up in support of each other, even sharing campaign signs around the city.

Chambers said the Scottsdale Parent Council is now inviting all three candidates to a new forum sponsored by the parent council, operating under the same rules the chamber had set.

"We think it's really important as we get close to the election parents hear from all three candidates at the same time answering the same questions."

Chambers said she is hopeful all three candidates will accept the invitation.