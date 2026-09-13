Motorcyclist died is collision with SUV on Scottsdale street

SCOTTSDALE, AZ – A motorcyclist died in a collision with an SUV on a Scottsdale street Saturday night, police said.

Scottsdale police officials said the two-vehicle crash happened at around 9:38 p.m. near Camelback Road and Saddlebag Trail in Old Town.

Details on what led to the collision were not immediately known, but police confirmed a motorcyclist suffered serious injuries and was taken to an area hospital.

The motorcyclist died from their injuries after arrival, according to police.

Information on the SUV involved in the incident was not immediately released.

The agency’s Vehicle Crimes and Reconstruction Unit is investigating the crash.