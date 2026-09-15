Scottsdale Airport adding direct flights to Cabo San Lucas

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Scottsdale Airport is adding direct international service to Cabo San Lucas beginning Oct. 8, with carrier JSX launching four flights a week to the Mexican destination

JSX President David Drabinsky said customer demand drove the decision to add the route.

"So many of our customers have been asking for Cabo service from Scottsdale."

The new service will operate on Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays to start.

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"That will quickly grow to five days a week and then six and then seven as we progress through the end of the year and into 2027," he said.

Last year, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers handled more than 2,000 international flights at Scottsdale Airport. To keep up with growing demand, the airport is hiring a third customs officer.

The airport has grown significantly since its origins as a World War II pilot training field.

Today, the FAA ranks Scottsdale as the eighth-busiest airport in the country for business jets.

Not everyone is welcoming the growth. Scottsdale resident Maria Tutelman brought her noise concerns directly to Scottsdale City Council earlier this year.

She’s lived in the city for decades.

"Where I live is higher elevation and the airport noise is deafening," Tutelman said.

She is still pushing for a formal noise study. It has been years since the city conducted one.

Kelli Kuester, the airport’s aviation planning and outreach coordinator, told ABC15 the city does not have plans to conduct another airport noise study.

She said the airport continues to monitor noise concerns and responds to inquiries submitted by residents.



