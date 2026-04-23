WATCH: Scottsdale Airport now ranked No. 8 in nation for business jet travel

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — For years, Scottsdale has been ranked in the No. 9 or 10 spot when it comes to business jet travel.

But the airport recently moved up a notch to No. 8 in business jet operations, according to records compiled by the FAA.

The airport reported nearly 54,000 take-offs and landings from March 2025 through February of this year, according to records complied by the FAA.

"We have general aviation aircraft, which includes single-engine aircraft, twin-engine aircraft, all the way up to corporate-sized jets," said Kelli Kuester, the airport’s planning and outreach coordinator.

Watch the full story in the video player above.