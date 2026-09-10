Scottsdale parents say district undercounted school capacity in closure recommendation

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Laguna Prep parents say the data used to justify possibly closing their school is wrong.

They are asking school district officials to take a second look.

Laguna is the only school slated for closure in all three options currently before the Scottsdale School Board. The other schools facing closure are Copper Ridge, Desert Canyon and Redfield.

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Laguna parents say the district undercounted the school's capacity by more than 200 students when deciding which schools to recommend closing.

Kate Russo, Laguna's PTO president, was one of several parents who told the school board Tuesday the district's capacity math was flawed.

"I'm here because I believe there's a serious problem with the process," Russo said.

The district first put Laguna's capacity at 638, based on educational programs at the school. The school's actual physical capacity is 891.

"That matters when you're making a decision that affects thousands of kids," Russo said.

Parents are asking the board to consider another option.

“I'm asking you guys to reconsider Laguna," parent Christen Picolla said.

District officials are defending their math. Assistant Superintendent Lea Mitchell said the decision came down to several factors.

"No single one thing drove a single decision," Mitchell said.

Scottsdale Superintendent Scott Menzel says he's willing to review another option for the board — one that would spare Laguna but close Redfield instead.

"We could likely run a scenario with the information we have to provide some information there," Menzel said.

The school district is facing declining student enrollment. Menzel said that since 2016-17, schools in north Scottsdale have declined 23% in enrollment, or 1,668 fewer students. He said during that time, no schools in the north have closed.

“Twenty-five years ago the schools in the Desert Mountain Community were full. But they are not now,” he said.

The board is holding a public hearing on the school closures on Sept. 22. The board could make a final decision as early as Oct. 6. Any schools chosen for closure would close at the end of the school year.